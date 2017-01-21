Toggle navigation
970 WFLA - Tampa Bay's News Radio
970 WFLA - Tampa Bay's News Radio
On-Air
5a-9a: AM Tampa Bay
9a-12n: Glenn Beck
12n-3p: Rush Limbaugh
3p-6p: Sean Hannity
6p-9p: Todd Schnitt
9p-11p: Mark Levin
1a-5a: George Noory
Steve Hall
On-Air Schedule
Features
AM Tampa Bay On Demand
Advisors
Podcasts
Photos
Ryan Gorman
News
Tampa Bay News
Traffic
Weather
Operation Storm Watch
Tampa Bay Sports
Buccaneers Coverage
Rays Baseball Coverage
Lightning Hockey News
Tampa Bay Storm News
Entertainment News
Health News
Weird News
View All News
Connect
Get Breaking News Alerts
Event Calendar
Advertise with us
Careers
Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Contests
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
Steve Martin and Martin Short
The Florida Orchestra
Elayne Boosler
Neil Diamond
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
President Trump Vows To Start Rebuilding & Restoring Promise Of America
The Best Moments From Donald Trump's Inauguration (PHOTOS)
WATCH Coach Teaches His Athletes How Not To Disrespect The National Anthem
Get The Latest On The Obama/Trump Transition
Gargantuan Gator Caught On Camera In Polk County
Missed A Minute of AM Tampa Bay?
Reality Check with Ryan Gorman
LISTEN LIVE - Be The Thunder 8:00 PM. TB Lightning at Arizona Coyotes.
previous
next
On-Air Now
9pm - 1am
LISTEN NOW - TB Lightning at Arizona Coyotes.
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
FSU Holds Off Louisville For Big Conference Victory
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
Untitled Content
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Celebrities Join #WomensMarch Around the Country
WATCH If Those "Real People, Not Actors" Commercials Were Real Life
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
x
See Full Playlist
970 WFLA
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 970 WFLA to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.